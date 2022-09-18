Utah state Senate candidate ‘raps’ her way into international headlines

LONDON, Sep.t 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The United Kingdom’s Daily Telegraph briefly paused coverage of the impending Royal funeral and upcoming coronation of King Charles III to consider a rap video released by a Utah woman running for State Senate District 12.

That candidate is Taylorsville resident Linda Paulson.

The British newspaper review notes she “used the medium of rap to get across her political message, rhyming her way through a number of conservative talking points. Linda Paulson, a candidate in Utah’s District 12, appears in the footage, dancing and rapping.”

Paulson introducers herself in the video, “rhyming”:

“My name is Linda Paulson – Republican and awesome!

“Love God, and family, and the Constitution.”

The video also says Paulson is “Pro-Religious freedom, pro-life, pro-police

“The right to bear arms and the right to free speech.”

In other excerpts, Paulson indicates her “support traditional family as the fundamental unit of society

“But in schools they’re pushing for new beliefs.”

The Huffington Post also wrote about Paulson’s video, under the headline “Utah GOP Candidate Rhymes ‘Police’ And ‘Free Speech’ In Cringeworthy Rap Video.”

The video, shared tens of thousands of times on Twitter, has also drawn responses including the following:

“It’s sooooooo bad,” one person wrote.

“That beat was so slow it caused psychic damage,” said another.

“This makes ‘Rapping For Jesus’ look like art,” said another.

“If I had a time machine I would show this to the founding fathers,” wrote another.

Artistic reviews aside, the video — which can be viewed below — has got people around the world talking prior to Utah’s Nov. 8 election. Also running for the District 12 seat is Karen Mayne, a veteran State Senator who currently represents District 5, and who serves as Senate minority leader.