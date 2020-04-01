Utah State University confirms 2 cases of COVID-19

LOGAN, Utah, March 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State University announced late Tuesday night that two people in the Logan campus community have tested positive for COVID-19.

These are the first confirmed cases, USU said in a news release.

One person is an employee who hasn’t been on campus for more than 14 days, the news release said. The other is a student who lives off campus.

USU reports that both individuals are isolated and recovering at home.

When someone tests positive for COVID-19, the health department — in this case Bear River Health Department — works with the individual to identify others they have been in contact with and who may be at risk of infection.

“I know this information may cause our students and employees concern, and I want to reassure you that we are working hard to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” USU President Noelle Cockett said. “We’ll get through this by treating each other with compassion and doing our part to prevent the spread.”

“Though these are the first confirmed cases involving members of the USU campus community, the university has already been planning and preparing to address additional cases across the state in the coming days and weeks,” the news release states.

“In addition, with limited access to testing, there will be more cases in our community that are not confirmed. The prevention actions everyone should take remain the same: work remotely whenever possible, stay at home when sick, practice good hygiene, and practice social distancing.”

USU said it relies on those who test positive to notify the University, because medical information is protected by privacy laws that prevent health care providers from releasing the information.

Information about the university’s response to COVID-19, and resources for USU’s campus communities is available at the school’s website.