Utah State University issues safety alert after fondling cases reported

LOGAN, Utah, Feb. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State University in Logan has issued a safety alert after a number of fondling cases were reported in the campus community.

The alert issued Friday says: “Sexual assault (fondling) is the touching of the private body parts of another person for the purpose of sexual gratification without their consent. Utah law prohibits nonconsensual sexual contact, including fondling and attempted fondling, and these actions can carry severe consequences. This behavior is also prohibited by USU policy 339 on sexual misconduct and could lead to probation, suspension, or expulsion.”

If you have experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct, you may report it at any time to USU’s Office of Equity here or to your local law enforcement agency. For crimes that occur on campus, you may report to USU Police by calling 435-797-1939 or online here. USU Police includes a specialized unit with a confidential sexual assault and anti-violence information advocate and a dedicated law enforcement detective to respond to reported incidents of sexual misconduct; more information is available here.

“It is never possible to completely eliminate the risk of becoming the target of a crime, and a crime is never the fault of the victim,” the safety alert says. “Everyone on campus has a responsibility to make our community safe.”

For suggestions on helping keeping the campus community safe click here.