Utah State University will allow guests at commencement events

LOGAN, Utah, March 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State University will allow two in-person guests per graduating student to attend ceremonies this May, a change due to adjustments in pandemic protocols within Utah and the increased availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.

“Approximately 20 small events, grouped by college, will take place May 6-7 in two larger venues on the Logan campus, and each attending graduate will be provided two guest tickets,” said a news release from USU. “Face coverings, social distancing, and other safety measures will be in place.”

The university had initially planned up to 60 small graduation events with family and friends watching live streams of the ceremonies. The events will still be livestreamed for others to watch. The university will also still broadcast a virtual program at 7 p.m. May 5 for all campuses and graduates.

“We are pleased the public health situation has improved enough to allow us to provide additional opportunities for our graduates and those who have supported them as they worked toward their educational goals,” said President Noelle E. Cockett. “USU will continue to monitor state health guidance and adapt accordingly if cases increase.”

USU officials approved the new plan this week. The 20 small ceremonies will be held in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum and the Daines Concert Hall. The one-hour events will run throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both May 6 and May 7. Each will include processionals, individual recognition of students, presentation of diploma covers, and professional photos of each student. Venues will be cleaned between events.

Graduating students will be emailed instructions on Monday, March 15, to RSVP for the graduation events. After the RSVP period closes, more information regarding tickets, times and locations will be released on USU’s commencement website. Graduates and their families are encouraged to monitor that site over the next several weeks.

Statewide campus graduation events are scheduled for April 23-May 6, and campuses are developing individualized plans. Complete details will be emailed to students after the RSVP period closes and posted here.