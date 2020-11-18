Utah State vs. Wyoming football game canceled due to uptick in COVID-19 cases

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah State vs. Wyoming football game scheduled for Thursday has been canceled, officials announced Wednesday.

“Due to an upward trend of COVID-19 cases within the Utah State football program, the Aggies are unable to participate in the scheduled game on Nov. 19 at Wyoming,” said a tweet from the Mountain West Conference. “Therefore, the MW is canceling the game and declaring it a no contest.”

There is no plan to reschedule the game, the tweet said.

The University of Utah, meanwhile, is scheduled to play USC at home on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. after games against Arizona and UCLA were canceled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.