Utah Sunday COVID-19 update: 10 more deaths, 1,854 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Nov. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,854 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The Utahns who died, bringing the cumulative total to 614, were:

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

The addition of the new positive cases brings Utah’s total know coronavirus cases to 116,510.

Tests performed in Utah since the beginning of the outbreak number 1,088,849. Of those, 7,026 people tested in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,644 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 18.7%, up 0.3% from the previous record, set Saturday.

There are 342 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, also a new record. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 5,526.

The number of cases per county are as follows:

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah