Utah suspect who fled St. George involved in officer-involved shooting in Arizona

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators are on the scene of an officer-involved critical incident in northwest Arizona after a reportedly armed suspect fled police officers in St. George.

Anita Mortensen, spokeswoman for the Mohave (Arizona) County Sheriff’s Office, said she could not confirm the suspect was dead, which was what officers said during police radio transmissions. Police radio transmissions also said a baby was being threatened by the suspect.

Mortensen also said she could not confirm if there was a juvenile in the vehicle, but she could say that no child was injured in the incident.

After leaving Utah, the man ended up near the town of Beaver Dam. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say a Beaver Dam Elementary School was placed on temporary lockdown.

“Officer involved shooting in Beaver Dam/Littlefield,” says a Facebook post issued by the MCSO at 4:02 p.m.

“The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred on Thursday (2/17) afternoon. The area north of Beaver Dam is currently restricted. Please be aware of law enforcement vehicles in the area.

“Schools that were previously placed in lockdown status as a precaution have been removed from lock down. This investigation is ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available.”

Tiffany Michell, St. George Police Department spokeswoman, did report an “innocent party” in the vehicle, according to a statement she gave to the St. George News.

“We have an active pursuit involving multiple agencies with a man who has a gun and an innocent party,” she reportedly told the newspaper. “Confirmed shots fired, please standby for more information.”

Gephardt Daily has calls in requesting information from the St. George Police Department, and will share details as information is released.