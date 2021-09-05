Utah Symphony, Utah Opera latest arts organizations to require vaccines or recent negative tests

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Symphony and Utah Opera have joined the list of arts organizations requiring guests show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or recent negative test results for the virus in order to be admitted to events.

Starting Sept. 16, proof of full vaccination or negative results to a test administered within 72 hours of the event, with legal photo ID, will be required, a statement on the groups’ website says. Home tests will not be accepted. Prior to Sept. 16, face coverings are required for indoor events.

“The safety of audience members, musicians, and staff remains the top priority of Utah Symphony | Utah Opera (USUO),” says a statement posted Friday. “With the current rise in Covid-19 cases, and to help ensure the well-being of the entire community, USUO has updated its health guidelines for indoor public performances at Abravanel Hall and Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre.

“These policies will enable USUO to continue to share live music experiences and fulfill its mission — in turn, contributing toward artistic vibrancy and economic activity in downtown Salt Lake City.”

Only face coverings will be required at indoor Utah Symphony events taking place between Sept. 8 and 15, which include “¡Celebración Sinfónica!” at Abravanel Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 8 and “Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi in concert at Abravanel Hall Sept. 9 and 10. Masks will be strongly encouraged at “Utah Healing Field 2021 – United We Stand,” taking place at the outdoor Sandy Promenade on Saturday, Sept. 11.

But beginning Sept. 16, all audience members ages 12 and older attending Utah Symphony or Utah Opera performances at Abravanel Hall and Janet Q. Lawson Capitol Theatre must show either proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days prior to entry, with photo ID.

On Sept. 16 and later, face coverings will continue to be required for those who are not vaccinated, including children under age 12, and will be strongly encouraged for those who are vaccinated.

See the groups’ website for full details. To find vaccination locations, please visit vaccines.gov. For local testing sites, please visit coronavirus.utah.gov/testing-locations.

Other venues

Other venues or groups that have announced similar COVID-19 protocols, with some also requiring masks, include the USANA Amphitheater (effective Oct. 4), Live! at the Eccles, Salt Lake Acting Company, and sister venues The State Room and The Commonwealth Room.

Stand-up comedian Patton Oswalt announced last week that he has cancelled his Jan. 7 performance at Kingsbury Hall, as well as several Florida gigs, due to a lack of required COVID-19 safety protocols.

Venues or groups currently encouraging or requiring use of only masks include Broadway at the Eccles, Centerpoint Legacy Theatre (Centerville), Hale Center Theater (Orem), Hale Centre Theatre (Sandy), Kingsbury Hall, the Maverik Center (West Valley City), Pioneer Theatre Company, Tuacahn Center for the Arts (Ivins; masks suggested for unvaccinated), the Utah Shakespeare Festival (Cedar City; for indoor theaters), and Utah Jazz at Vivint Home Arena.