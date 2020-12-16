UTAH, Dect. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah teachers are set to receive bonuses of $1,500 as part of an education funding package unveiled Wednesday.

Gov.-elect Spencer Cox issued the following statement about the approval of cash assistance for teachers and school district staff:

“This pandemic has put extraordinary strain on our entire education community, including school janitors, cafeteria workers, nurses, counselors, bus drivers, and especially our teachers. It’s taken courage, creativity, patience and perseverance to get through this year, and it’s not over yet.

“These frontline workers have earned our heightened respect, but they deserve tangible rewards as well. That’s why I’m so grateful to House and Senate leaders for joining us in providing these extra payments to school personnel. We honor and thank them for their remarkable efforts this year.”

The governor’s full budget will be released in early January and will include sizable reinvestments in education, rural and urban infrastructure and open space, the news release from Cox’ office said.