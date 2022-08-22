Utah team’s historic, heartbreaking run ends at Little League World Series; injured player suffers setback

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Snow Canyon’s historic and heartbreaking run at the Little League World Series came to an end Sunday with a 10-2 loss to Iowa.

The Santa Clara baseball team became the first from Utah to qualify for the Little League World Series in the 75-year history of the international tournament.

Following a 3-0 run at the Mountain Region tournament Aug. 7-12, the Snow Canyon squad dropped both games in the Little League World Series — 11-2 vs. Tennessee on Friday and 10-2 against Iowa on Sunday.

It was also a challenging weekend for injured player Easton Oliverson, 12, whose recovery suffered a setback with a fall at the hospital, according to a post on the Miracles for Tank Instagram account.

Easton, whose nickname on the team is “Tank,” has been recovering at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville, Pa., since falling from a bunkbed at the Little League World Series dormitory complex Aug. 15.

On Saturday night, Easton got up from his hospital bed to use the restroom and fell down, hitting his head, according to the post.

“They are going to perform another CT scan today to make sure that his fall didn’t cause any swelling,” the post states.

The post says Easton didn’t eat much Saturday and was “quite lethargic and tired” Sunday.

“He is going to start receiving nutrition through his feeding tube again. We are hoping that this will help him to regain a little bit of energy,” the post states.

Easton also experienced some “uplifting moments” on Saturday, including a visit from some of his Snow Canyon teammates, according to the Instagram post.

“He was able to see his little brother, cousin, and best friends (that are more like brothers). They brought him many goodies from all of the teams in the Little League World Series,” the post states.

The Miracles for Tank Instagram page also shared a video message to Easton from Mike Trout and some of his Los Angeles Angels teammates.

“Easton, what’s up, buddy? I heard about the fall. I just wanted to let you know we’re all thinking about you,” Trout says in the video, with teammates also wishing the Utah boy well in the background. “Get well soon, buddy!”

Easton previously received a personal video message from his favorite player, Los Angeles Dodgers’ star Mookie Betts, as well as New York Yankees third baseman Matt Carpenter and Tampa Bay Devil Rays manager Kevin Cash.

The Oliverson family also received good news from doctors Saturday, as preparations are underway to transfer Easton to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City as soon as Tuesday, according to another Instagram post.