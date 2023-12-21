Utah Tech University president leaving to pursue other opportunities



ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Tech University President Richard “Biff” Williams will step down Jan. 5 to pursue other professional opportunities, the university announced Thursday.

Courtney White, Utah Tech’s associate vice president of executive affairs, is expected to be named interim president.



“I am beyond grateful for my tenure at Utah Tech,” Williams said in a news release. “What we have built, experienced and accomplished together is nothing short of remarkable. Our collective success is a testament to what a group of people with passion, skill and purpose can achieve.”



Williams is interviewing for administrative positions at other institutions of higher learning. Understanding how presidential searches are often lengthy and public processes, the longtime Utah Tech president is focusing on future opportunities while allowing the Utah Board of Higher Education to secure a new president by the start of fall semester.



“President Williams has overseen one of the most successful, impactful and unprecedented eras of growth of any institution of higher learning in the nation,” said Tiffany Wilson, chair of UT’s Board of Trustees. “His leadership and vision will be tremendously missed, but he will always be remembered as the ultimate Trailblazer.”



Williams’ career at Utah Tech began in 2014, the year following its designation as a university. As president, he has facilitated the addition of more than 200 academic programs including the institution’s first graduate degrees, increased student enrollment by 42 percent and boosted scholarship funding by 90 percent.

Additionally, Williams guided Utah Tech Athletics to Division I status, dramatically increased donations to the institution and oversaw the construction or renovation of 42 campus facilities, according to the news release.

“The Utah Board of Higher Education extends its gratitude to President Williams for his years of service and contributions to Utah Tech University,” said Amanda Covington, Board of Higher Education chair. “As we enter this transitional period, I am confident in White’s considerable leadership experience within USHE, and the positive impact he can bring to the UT campus community. I look forward to considering his appointment as interim.”



The board is beginning a comprehensive national search for Utah Tech’s 19th president.