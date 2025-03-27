Utah to lose Sundance Film Festival after 2026; SLC Mayor Mendenhall ‘deeply saddened, disappointed’

PARK CITY, Utah, March 27, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Next year’s Sundance Film Festival will be Utah’s last, the Sundance board of trustees announced Thursday.

Boulder, Colorado, has been selected as the festival’s new home, starting in 2027.

The Colorado State General Assembly on Wednesday passed a refundable tax credit of up to $34 million over the course of a decade. The bill next goes to the full committee for consideration.

“This decision was informed by a detailed evaluation of the key components essential to creating our Festival,” Sundance Institute Board Chair Ebs Burnough said in a news release announcing the decision.

“During the process, it became clear that Boulder is the ideal location in which to build our Festival’s future, marking a key strategic step in its natural evolution. We have a profound appreciation for the finalist cities and their communities — including Boulder, Colorado, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Salt Lake City, Utah — who presented overwhelmingly strong proposals and dedicated their time, passion, and commitment every step of the way.”

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall released a statement, which was critical of the decision.

“This is the end of an era. An era that I know well, as I was one of the original Sundance Institute employees,” Mendenhall wrote.

“In the late ’70s and early ’80s, Bob Redford acted on a vision to nurture independent film and filmmakers and established the Sundance Institute and Film Festival in Utah. He chose Utah as he recognized the power of its land and people. Our economy, local residents, and the broader film community benefited.

“I am deeply saddened and disappointed by the Sundance Institute Board’s decision to leave Redford’s home. Unfortunately, the current leadership has lost sight of the legacy and spirit that has been a staple of the organization for nearly 50 years.”

Amanda Kelso, Sundance Institute Acting CEO, hailed Boulder as “an art town, tech town, mountain town, and college town. It is a place where the Festival can build and flourish. This is the beginning of a bold, new journey as we invite everyone to be part of our community and to be entertained and inspired. We can’t imagine a better fit than Boulder.”