Utah Transit Authority releases online recovery dashboard

UTAH, July 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Transit Authority has released an online recovery dashboard amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director Carolyn Gonot has assembled a task force within the agency to develop a customer-centric service restoration plan as UTA looks ahead and prepares to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, said a news release.

The dashboard provides real-time data and information on ridership, financial information, safety and sanitation procedures, service updates and planning activities, the news release said. The recovery dashboard will be updated regularly and can be accessed at rideuta.com/recovery.

“We are looking at both short-term demands and long-term outcomes with a detailed focus on ridership, financial sustainability and rebuilding community confidence in public transit,” said Gonot. “UTA’s goal is to restore service in a way which aligns with the community’s efforts to reopen, the health of the economy, as well as the evolving ridership demands.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has provided UTA the opportunity to assess and reevaluate public transit options along the Wasatch Front, the news release said. Long-term service design is a top priority throughout this effort and will be taken into consideration as the service restoration plan is developed. By taking a calculated approach, UTA will be able to implement strategic and sustainable service to the community, officials said.

In addition to the recovery efforts which may be found at rideuta.com/recovery, the latest information about UTA’s response efforts to COVID-19 is updated on regularly at rideuta.com/health.