UTAH, Dec. 30, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Transit Authority will be offering extra services for New Year’s Eve Tuesday.

A news release from UTA said there will be regular weekday bus service Tuesday, and extended weekday service for TRAX, Streetcar and FrontRunner.

On New Year’s Day there will be no service for TRAX, Streetcar and FrontRunner. There will be a ski bus service, though buses won’t run to Sundance.

You can check UTA’s full schedule here.