Utah Transit Authority to offer free fares to and from airport

UTAH, Oct. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Transit Authority will offer free fares to and from Salt Lake International Airport with an airline boarding pass through the end of January.

By showing a boarding pass, either printed or electronic, riders can travel on UTA for no charge to the new Airport Station, said a news release from UTA.

This promotion is valid through Jan. 31, 2022 and includes bus, TRAX, FrontRunner, S-Line Streetcar, Ski Bus and UTA On Demand. PC-SLC Connect and Paratransit services are excluded.

The free fare is valid only on the date indicated on the boarding pass.

“We are excited to open the new TRAX Airport Station just outside of the new terminal,” said Carlton Christensen, board of trustees chair. “Travelers can conveniently ride UTA from almost anywhere between Provo and Ogden and easily connect to the TRAX Green

Line to get to or from the airport.”

For more information, click here.