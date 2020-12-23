Utah trooper arrests man wanted for homicide in Montana

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man wanted for homicide in Montana was arrested in Iron County on Tuesday, thanks to a sharp-eyed Utah state trooper.

Trooper Brian Bairett was sitting in his vehicle at milepost 65 on northbound Interstate 15 at about 4:05 p.m., when an “attempt to locate” a reckless driver went out over the radio.

The vehicle had just passed Bairett’s location, a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety said Tuesday night.

“Multiple citizen’s traveling I-15 in the area called the Cedar City Dispatch Center and reported the vehicle tailgating, speeding, cutting in and out of traffic and driving aggressively,” the news release said.

Bairett caught up with the vehicle at milepost 71 northbound and saw that it was speeding at 98 mph, weaving in and out of traffic, and cutting off other vehicles.

Bairett turned on his emergency lights, and the suspect vehicle started to pull over, but then quickly got back on I-15 as if he were planning to run.

“Shortly thereafter, he pulled over and came to a stop,” the news release said. “Trooper Bairett made contact with the male, who provided him with his ID card. The man was identified as Troy Allen Mullin, age 37.”

When Bairett entered Mullin’s information into his computer and through Cedar City dispatch, he learned that Mullin had a full extraditable warrant out of Helena, Montana, for homicide.

Bairett took Mullin into custody without incident.

According to the news release, Mullin has prior convictions for criminal endangerment, intimidation, burglary, escape, and sexual intercourse without consent (with two females younger than 16). He is classified as a sexually violent predator, the release states.

Five empty beer cans with one half-full, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were in the vehicle Mullin was driving.

Mullin was booked into the Iron County Jail to await extradition to Montana.