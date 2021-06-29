Utah U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens facing fine of almost $4K for failure to report late-stage campaign contributions of nearly $34K

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens has been ordered to pay a fine of $3,984 to the Federal Election Commission after the FEC says he failed to report $33,800 in last-minute contributions to his 2020 campaign.

The 20 contributions ranged from $1,000 to $2,800 each, and were made from Oct. 15 through 29 of 2020.

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is facing a $15,000 fine for the same offense in his campaign for the Alabama Senate.

Owens, a former NFL defensive back and Fox News commentator, ousted incumbent Rep. Ben McAdams, a Democrat, in the election.

See the FEC document and list of unreported contributions below.