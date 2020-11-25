Utah Utes’ game against Arizona cancelled

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Pac-12 announced Tuesday that the University of Utah football game against Arizona State has been cancelled.

A Pac-12 statement Tuesday afternoon said: “After consultation with Arizona State University, the Pac-12 Conference announced the game involving Utah at Arizona State scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 29 will not be played. This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football policy due to Arizona State University not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of return-to-play protocols involving local public health-prescribed quarantines for contact tracing as well as the time required for cardiac testing evaluation results to be completed. Under conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest.

“We are very disappointed for our student-athletes and our fans to be unable to play this game. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs.”

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday, Nov. 28, but was then moved to Sunday, Nov. 29.

The Utes opened the 2020 season on Saturday night against the University of Southern California.

“The University of Utah football team struggled offensively in its season-opener against No. 19 USC with turnover troubles ultimately leading to the Utes falling 33-17,” said a news release from Utah Football.

The Utes are set to play Oregon State on Dec. 5 in Salt Lake City at a time to be determined, then the University of Colorado on Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Boulder, Colorado. The Pac-12 Football Championship game will be held Dec. 18 at a time to be determined.