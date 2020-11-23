Utah Utes’ game against Arizona moved to Nov. 29

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Pac-12 announced Sunday that the University of Utah football game against Arizona State has been moved to Sunday, Nov. 29.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Tempe, Arizona on Saturday, November 28. The game time and TV selection will be announced early this week, said a tweet from the Pac-12.

The Utes opened the 2020 season on Saturday night against the University of Southern California.

“The University of Utah football team struggled offensively in its season-opener against No. 19 USC with turnover troubles ultimately leading to the Utes falling 33-17,” said a news release from Utah Football.

The Utah Utes wore jerseys with messages of hope for Saturday’s football game.

“We will wear all black uniforms this week and these seven words will replace the names on the back of our jerseys. #UnitedForChange,” said a tweet from Utes Equipment.

The seven words are Hope, Enough, Together, Peace, Unity, Love and Equality.

The Utes are set to play Oregon State on Dec. 5 in Salt Lake City at a time to be determined, then the University of Colorado on Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Boulder, Colorado. The Pac-12 Football Championship game will be held Dec. 18 at a time to be determined.