SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 13, 2020 (Gepahrdt Daily) — The Utah football team will play host to Washington State on Saturday, Dec. 19 at Rice-Eccles Stadium for the final regular season game of the season, the Pac-12 announced Sunday.

The game will kick off at 11:30 a.m. MT and will be televised on FS1, said a news release from the Utah Utes.

Utah is 2-2, coming off a road win over 21st-ranked Colorado Saturday, while Washington State is 1-2, the news release said.