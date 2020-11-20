Utah Utes will wear jerseys with messages of hope for game against USC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Utes will be wearing jerseys with messages of hope for Saturday’s football game against the University of Southern California.

“We will wear all black uniforms this week and these seven words will replace the names on the back of our jerseys. #UnitedForChange,” said a tweet from Utes Equipment.

The seven words are Hope, Enough, Together, Peace, Unity, Love and Equality.

“Our Leadership Council chose seven words to wear on the back of our jerseys for Saturday’s game,” said a tweet from Utah Football. “Read how and why these words were chosen, and what they mean to our players here.”

The University of Utah is scheduled to play USC at home on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. after games against Arizona and UCLA were canceled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.