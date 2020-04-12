Utah Valley University commencement, convocation now set for August

OREM, Utah, April 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Valley University in Orem has now set its commencement ceremonies for Aug. 19, with convocation ceremonies the following day.

“Due to the unforeseeable impact of COVID-19, all institutions in the Utah System of Higher Education have decided to postpone their 2020 commencement ceremonies,” said a news release from UVU. “For the protection of our students and their guests, faculty, and staff, UVU will postpone commencement until August.”

This year’s commencement speaker is Gail Miller.

Graduates from the previous summer and fall 2019 terms, as well as spring 2020 and summer 2020 graduates are invited to attend these ceremonies.

Commencement will be held in the UCCU Events Center at 6:30 p.m., with the processional starting at 6:15 p.m.

“We have open seating that is first come first served for the ceremonies,” the news release said. “We recommend arriving early to the graduation ceremonies.”

For more information on the commencement and convocation ceremonies click here.