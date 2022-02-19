Utah visitor rescued by Weber County SAR after heading wrong-way from resort area

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A female who was visiting Utah was rescued Friday by Weber County Search and Rescue after she found herself in an area of rough terrain.

The woman had been skiing all day at a Weber County resort and went down an area that took her off the resort property, according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office SAR on Facebook.

“Once she realized she went the wrong way she called 911,” Weber SAR said.

“Members from the Weber County Search & Rescue Powder Mountain Auxiliary Team responded and located her,” they said on Facebook. “Due to the rough terrain, a hoist was requested. Life Flight responded and hoisted her from the location back to the resort. She was very cold, but otherwise uninjured. We are grateful all ended up ok.”

Weber County SAR also said, “This is a good reminder that all ski resorts have marked boundaries for your safety. Please watch for markers and ropes to prevent you from entering the backcountry.”

Weber County SAR is a team of men and women volunteers.

According to WCSO SAR, anyone who would like to donate to Weber County SAR to help continue and improve their Search and Rescue efforts may Venmo @WeberCountySheriffs-Foundation (Please put SAR in notes).