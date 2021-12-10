Utah wide receiver Britain Covey will declare for NFL Draft after Rose Bowl

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah football wide receiver Britain Covey will declare for the NFL Draft after playing in the Rose Bowl New Year’s Day, he announced Friday.

“No words can capture the love and gratitude I feel for this community and this program,” Covey tweeted Friday. “As a kid who grew up dreaming about playing college football, it amazes me that my experience actually exceeded those dreams. I am grateful to God for being my anchor through all the ups and downs.

“My teammates are everything to me. If you are one of my current or former teammates reading this, thank you. I plan on those bonds and friendships lasting forever; as we say; ‘United Together Eternally Soldiers.”

Just two days ago, it was announced that Covey, along with linebacker Devin Lloyd, have earned first-team honors on the 2021 CBS Sports All-America team.

Covey added in his post: “The U was the first school, at any level, to offer me as a scrawny, 5 foot 8 inch quarterback from Provo.

“Many people reading this are probably thinking l, ‘Wait, you’re telling me this guy has another year of eligibility?’ The answer is yes. And while it sounds fun to drag out my college career until I collect social security, I’m ready for my next chapter. I feel perfectly content with my college career, capping it off with a Pac-12 Championship.

“In pursuit of another childhood dream, I’ll be preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft in the hopes that someone takes a chance on me. I’m ecstatic to put on that Utah uniform one more time down in Pasadena! Let’s make it special.”