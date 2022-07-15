Utah wildfire officials to join residents in Fillmore, answer questions about Halfway Hill Fire

FILLMORE, Utah, July 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State wildfire officials will meet with residents and answer questions Friday about the Halfway Hill Fire burning near Fillmore.
A community meeting about the wildfire begins at 7 p.m. at the North Park Pavilion, 460 N. Main. State wildfire officials say the event will be broadcast live on the Utah Fire Info Facebook page.
The Halfway Hill Fire is estimated at 11,637 acres and is 15% contained, Utah Fire Info tweeted. The “cooler weather and cloud cover minimized fire behavior” Thursday, the tweet states.
The evacuation order for the Virginia Hills subdivision issued when the fire began July 8 was lifted Wednesday. Area and road closures remain in effect in Fishlake National Forest, according to Utah Fire Info.
Other wildfires actively burning in Utah include:
- Hill Fire: A new fire that started Thursday has burned approximately 20 acres north of U.S. 6 and west of Billies Mountain in Spanish Fork Canyon. The fire was 20% contained Thursday evening, Utah Fire Info tweeted. The cause of the fire is unknown.
- Jacob City Fire: The human-caused wildfire burning 1 mile east of Stockton in Tooele County is estimated at 4,185 acres and is 35% contained. A fire prevention order was put in place Wednesday to restrict public entry, recreation and unnecessary traffic near the fire.