Utah wildfire roundup shows increasing containment

UTAH, July 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters are making solid progress on Utah wildfires, with containments increasing, and new fires, so far, remaining small, despite record-breaking high temperatures in some parts of the state.

Here’s are the updates and roundup as of late Sunday afternoon:

Halfway Hill

Halfway Hill Fire is now 33% contained with 11,733 acres burned or burning, according to Utah Fire Info.

“Fire managers report yesterday’s successful backburn provided a buffer to existing firelines,” the update says. “The move was made ahead of today’s forecasted winds of +/-45 mph gusts.”

1 of 2

Jacob City

Jacob City Fire is now 82% contained with 4,184 acres burned or burning. Assigned resources include 434 total personnel, 11 engines, nine crews and six helicopters.

“Working in steep, rugged country, firefighters made significant progress constructing fireline south of Solider Creek and continuing to address a line of burning trees near Bald Mountain,” says a statement issued by Utah Interagency Fire.

“Other crews moved into suppression repair using specialized equipment, while a wildland fire module patrolled and looked for heat in heavy timber on very steep slopes on the north side of Sharp Mountain. Fire behavior has been limited to smoldering and creeping in the last few days….”

“As monsoonal moisture begins to move into southern Utah, the chance for significant rain on the fire may begin to diminish. However, the warm dry weather in the area tomorrow is expected to give way to potential thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening.”

Precision Fire

The Precision Fire stands at 76 acres and 80% containment as of Sunday afternoon.

“Crews feel confident by this evening the fire will be fully contained,” says a statement shared Sunday on Utah Fire Info.

“Firefighters will continue mop-up efforts & extinguish the remaining interior spots.”

The fast-moving Precision Fire is burning along NB I-15 in Juab County, two miles south of Santaquin, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo: Utah Fire Info/Facebook

Wildfire roundup

Image: Utah Fire Info/Gephardt Daily

Jacob City Fire, in Tooele County, is 4,184 acres, 82% contained, and human caused.

West Fairfield, in Utah County, is 0.1 acres, with cause undetermined.

Maple Dell, in Utah County, is 0.1 acres, with cause undetermined.

Precision, in Juab County, is 76.37 acres and human caused.

LOC west of Nephi, in Juab County, is 0.1 acres, with cause undetermined.

Halfway Hill, in Millard County, is 11,633 acres, 33% contained, and human caused.

Pilot Ridge Fire, in Kane County, is 0.1 acres and nature caused.

🔥The #HalfwayHillFire is 11,733 acres, 33% contained. Fire managers report yesterday’s successful backburn provided a buffer to existing firelines. The move was made ahead of today’s forecasted winds of +/-45 mph gusts. For more information → https://t.co/iB47a4kwoW pic.twitter.com/jKTUL0GEez