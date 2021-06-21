Utah wildfire update: Air, ground resources fighting 10 fires across state

UTAH, June 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah is now battling 10 wildfires, with the addition of two on Sunday.
Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson on Monday begged residents to enjoy professionally staged fireworks shows rather than take pyrotechnics into their own hand, due to high temperatures in a season of extreme drought, and the increased danger of fires.
Utah firefighters already have plenty of work with the wildfires we they are already fighting.
See the latest acreage and containment numbers below, ordered from most recent to least.
Sego Fire
- Started: Thursday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 20
- Size: 50 acres
- Agencies: Air resources, due to rugged terrain
- Percent contained: Zero
- Cause: Lightning
Horsecorn Fire
- Started: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 20
- Size: 400 acres
- Percent contained: Zero
- Cause: Lightning
MM17 Fire
- Started: 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19
- Size: 136 acres
- Percent contained: 80
- Agencies: Interagency engines/crews
- Cause: Human, under investigation
Morgan Canyon Fire
- Started: Thursday, June 17
- Size: 59 acres
- Percent contained: Zero
- Agencies: U.S. Forest Service, State of Utah
- Cause: Human, plane crash
Deer Springs Fire
- Started: 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 18
- Size: 223 acres
- Percent contained: Zero
- Cause: Lightning
Flatt Fire
- Started: 3 p.m., Friday, June 18
- Size: Estimated 14,379 acres
- Percent contained: 50. Some fire resources will be released to assist with other emerging fires in Utah, UFI says.
- Cause: Lightning
Utah Fire Info shared this image of the Flatt Fire on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Pack Creek Fire
- -Started: June 9
- Size: 8,959
- Percent contained: 58
- Agencies: U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, State of Utah
- Cause: Human caused, by abandoned camp fire. Reward offered for information leading to the charging and conviction of those responsible.
Bear Fire
- -Started: 1 p.m. June 8
- Size: 12,170 acres
- Percent contained: 93, in mop-up stage
- Agencies: Bureau of Land Management, FFSL
- Cause: Under investigation
Mammoth Fire
- Started: June 5
- Size: 709
- Percent contained: 100, in mop-up stage
- Agencies: U.S. Forest Service
- Cause: Lightning
Bennion Creek Fire
- Started: June 4
- Size: 8,313 acres
- Percent contained: 64
- Agencies: U.S. Forest Service
- Cause: Natural