Utah wildfire update: Air, ground resources fighting 10 fires across state

UTAH, June 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah is now battling 10 wildfires, with the addition of two on Sunday.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson on Monday begged residents to enjoy professionally staged fireworks shows rather than take pyrotechnics into their own hand, due to high temperatures in a season of extreme drought, and the increased danger of fires.

Utah firefighters already have plenty of work with the wildfires we they are already fighting.

See the latest acreage and containment numbers below, ordered from most recent to least.

Sego Fire

Started: Thursday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 20

Size: 50 acres

Agencies: Air resources, due to rugged terrain

Percent contained: Zero

Cause: Lightning

Horsecorn Fire

Started: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 20

Size: 400 acres

Percent contained: Zero

Cause: Lightning

MM17 Fire

Started: 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19

Size: 136 acres

Percent contained: 80

Agencies: Interagency engines/crews

Cause: Human, under investigation

Morgan Canyon Fire

Started: Thursday, June 17

Size: 59 acres

Percent contained: Zero

Agencies: U.S. Forest Service, State of Utah

Cause: Human, plane crash

Deer Springs Fire

Started: 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 18

Size: 223 acres

Percent contained: Zero

Cause: Lightning

Flatt Fire Started: 3 p.m., Friday, June 18

Size: Estimated 14,379 acres

Percent contained: 50. Some fire resources will be released to assist with other emerging fires in Utah, UFI says.

Cause: Lightning

Utah Fire Info shared this image of the Flatt Fire on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Pack Creek Fire

-Started: June 9

Size: 8,959

Percent contained: 58

Agencies: U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, State of Utah

Cause: Human caused, by abandoned camp fire. Reward offered for information leading to the charging and conviction of those responsible.

Bear Fire

-Started: 1 p.m. June 8

Size: 12,170 acres

Percent contained: 93, in mop-up stage

Agencies: Bureau of Land Management, FFSL

Cause: Under investigation

Mammoth Fire

Started: June 5

Size: 709

Percent contained: 100, in mop-up stage

Agencies: U.S. Forest Service

Cause: Lightning

Bennion Creek Fire