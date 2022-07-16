Utah Wildfire update: Containment increasing on 2 fires, more wildfires starting

UTAH, July 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are making progress in containing Utah’s two largest wildfire, according to updates on Utah Fire Info.

The Halfway Hill wildfire has burned 11,637 acres, and is now 26% contained, according to a Saturday update by Utah Fire Info. The human caused fire, was first reported on July 8.

“Successful efforts by firefighters coupled with favorable weather have limited spread of the Halfway Hill Fire for the past three days,” says a fact sheet issued Saturday through Utah Fire Info.

“Today’s weather is forecast to be warmer and drier with gusty winds, which may increase fire activity before another round of moisture arrives Sunday. Vegetation in the area remains very dry.”

Crews will focus on the fire’s perimeter Saturday to limit outward spread, the statement says.

“Vegetation well inside the fireline will continue to burn until significant precipitation extinguishes all heat and flames on the fire area. As a result, smoke on the interior of the fire may continue to be visible in the coming weeks. In many places, it is not safe or efficient to have firefighters put out all fire so far inside the firelines.”

Resources assigned to the Halfway Hill Fire are 547 total personnel, 22 engines, 13 crews, six helicopters and three dozers.

The Jacob City Fire has burned 4,192 acres and is 51% contained, the Saturday report says. If was first reported on July 9.

“Monsoonal moisture moderated fire behavior and allowed firefighting crews to make extensive progress in completing line and increasing containment of the fire,” the Utah Fire Info statement says.

“Crews also mopped up hot spots along the northern flank of the fire, near Edwards Pass, and secured a section of line south toward the Soldier Creek drainage bottom.

“Today, a hotshot crew will work an area of dense snags in the vicinity of Bald Mountain, and Commodore Pass. A wildland fire module will patrol and secure a particularly rugged piece of ground on the north side of Sharp Mountain, while line construction continues near Commodore Pass. Several crews that have been spiking out on the fireline for many days will begin to shuttle down to base camp and be released. A drawdown of resources will be underway as containment of the fire increases. Aviation resources will continue backhaul of equipment and resources.”

Weather predictions say monsoonal moister is expected to return to the area Monday with changes of gusty winds.

Resources assigned to the Jacob City Fire are 476 total personnel, 15 engines, 11 crews and six helicopters.

Fire roundup

Below is a list of all fires burning in Utah as of late Saturday afternoon.

Jacob City, Tooele County. 4,192 acres burned, 51% contained.

Hill, Utah County. 10.0 acres.

Billy Goat, Utah County. 5.5 acres.

Maple Dell, Utah County. 0.1 acre.

Halfway Hill, Millard County. 11,637 acres.

South Canyon Point, San Juan County. 0.1 acres.

Buck Hollow, Garfield County. 0.1 acre.

Dry Wash, Washington County. 20 acres.

Pilot Ridge, Kane County. 0.1 acres.