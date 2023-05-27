Utah wildlife officials relocate their second bear in a week

VERNAL, Utah, May 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wildlife officials had to move another wayward bear this week.

“Yesterday, we received a call about a bear just outside the Vernal City limits,” the state Division of Wildlife Resources said in a press release Friday on social media. “This two-year-old female bear was successfully and safely translocated to a site a few hours away from town, in hopes it will not come into contact with homes again.”

The DWR advises if you’re planning to head into Utah’s outdoors for Memorial Day weekend, remember:

Keep your campsite clean.

Keep outdoor cooking areas clean.

Bear-proof outdoor food and supplies.

Never feed a bear.

Bear-proof your outdoor garbage cans.

Remove items from your property that will attract a bear to your house.

To be more bear aware, please visit: bit.ly/3BZ0m2s

This bear was a youngster, much like another bear the DWR had to move this week.

Officials Monday tranquilized and moved a bear that had wandered into Oakley, also found in a tree. The bear was in a populated area with lots of domestic goats and sheep. “We’re hoping moving it now will keep it from coming back and causing problems with domestic animals this summer,” DWR said at the time.

The bear was a one- to two-year-old male, weighing 80 to 100 pounds and likely just emerged from hibernation. “We took him to a remote part of Weber Canyon and released him into great bear habitat !”