Utah woman killed in Idaho crash

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho, June 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal Tuesday night crash which claimed the life of a 39-year-old Utah woman and critically injured a 47-year-old Utah man.

According to an overnight ISP press release, the accident occurred at 7:31 p.m. on Trail Creek Road near Antelope Circle Road, in Blaine County.

“A 47-year-old male of Orem, Utah, was driving southwest on Trail Creek Road in a Mercedes sedan with a 39-year-old female passenger from Vineyard, Utah,” the ISP statement said.

The vehicle went off the right shoulder, overcorrected, then down an embankment where it rolled.

“The passenger succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The driver was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance,” according to the ISP.

“Both driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts,” the statement said.

The names of the victims have yet to be released.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.