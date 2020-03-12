Utah woman shot, killed after leaving friend’s home in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah, March 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman has died after being shot outside a Millcreek residence on Wednesday night.

Unified Police officers responded to the scene, at 4586 Red Sage Court, after receiving a 10:10 p.m. call of one or more shots fired.

“The first officer on scene found witnesses with a female sitting in her vehicle,” Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray told Gephardt Daily.

“He saw a gunshot wound to her leg, and he pulled her out and put a tourniquet on her leg.”

The woman was originally reported as being in critical condition, but she died as a result of her injuries, Gray said.

The 57-year-old victim was from the local area, and had been visiting a friend, Gray said. The woman was leaving for the night when she was shot.

“The only information we have is that a dark-colored SUV was seen leaving the scene, Gray said.

Police remained on the scene for the investigation, to conduct interviews and document the scene.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.