Utahn among two dead in Idaho semi-truck head-on

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho, Oct. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) -- Both semi drivers died in a head-on collision Friday on 1-84.



"Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:39 a.m. on Friday, October 6, eastbound I-84 at milepost 110.8, near Mountain Home," the agency said on social media Friday night.



A 40-year-old male from Hartford, CT was traveling westbound on I-84 in a 2020 Freightliner semi pulling a single trailer. A 25-year-old male from Hurricane, UT was traveling eastbound on I-84 in a 2015 Peterbilt semi pulling a single trailer.



"The driver of the Freightliner crossed the median and collided with the Peterbilt head-on in the right lane," according to the press release.



"Both drivers succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash."



Both were wearing their seat belts.



Lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 12 hours. The crash is under investigation.

