Utahn Colby Stevenson wins silver in men’s freeski big air for Team USA

Feb. 9 (UPI) — American Colby Stevenson has won the men’s freeski big air medal on Wednesday at the Beijing Olympics.

The Park City, Utah, resident won the hardware on his third and final run that saw him pull a massive switch 1800, meaning five full rotations, with a stale grab.

As his score of 91.25 appeared on the screen, Stevenson standing at the bottom of the track at Big Air Shougang nodded in approval.

“Let’s go!” he said.

The 24-year-old performing at his first Olympics needed a big score on his third run to be in at least medal contention after crashing on his first jump.

His second run saw him earn a 91.75 for a complex triple 1620. With his second and third run, Stevenson achieved a combined score of 183.00.

In freeski big air, athletes are given three jumps with the best two combined to make a final score.

Norway’s Birk Rudd, however, didn’t require his third run as he won gold on his first two.

The 21-year-old Norwegian had scored a massive 95.75 for a switch triple cork 1980 on his first trip down the track and a 92 on his second for an 1800.

For his third, Rudd with the top spot on the podium already sealed he took a Norwegian flag with him that he unfurled at the bottom of the track after performing an unnecessary but solid 1440.

The bronze went to Sweden’s Henrik Harlaut who scored a strong 181.

Americans Alexander Hall and Mac Forehand finished eighth and 11th, respectively.