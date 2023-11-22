Utahn gets near three years in federal prison for knowingly possessing a stolen handgun

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Southern Utah man was sentenced Tuesday to 33 months’ imprisonment followed by a term of three years supervised release for possession of a stolen firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins of the District of Utah.

According to court documents, Kenneth N. Webb, 67, of Washington County possessed a stolen Ruger .380 firearm in June 2022.

Webb pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2023. At the hearing, Webb admitted that at the time he possessed the firearm, he knew or had reason to believe it was stolen, according to the press release from Higgins, lead Department of Justice prosecutor for the state. Webb also admitted that the Ruger .380 traveled in and affected interstate commerce.

The case was investigated by the Utah State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), an arm of Utah’s Department of Public Safety. Assistant U. S Attorneys Stephen P. Dent and Brady Wilson prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, DOJ prosecutors said.

On May 26, 2021, the DOJ launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.