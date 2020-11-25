Utahns can apply for spring turkey hunting permits starting Dec. 1

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utahns can apply for spring turkey hunting permits starting next week.

The application period for the spring 2021 limited-entry turkey hunt opens on Dec. 1, said a news from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. To be included in the permit drawing, you must submit your application before 11 p.m. on Dec. 28. You can apply on the DWR website or over the phone by calling the nearest DWR regional office.

The results of the drawing will be released no later than Jan. 7, 2021. You’ll be notified by email, but you can also get the drawing results online or by calling 1-800-221-0659.

The limited-entry hunt will be held April 10-29. The following permits are available for each of the DWR’s five regions:

Northern: 400

Central: 250

Northeastern: 249

Southeastern: 305

Southern: 1,550

“If you don’t draw one of the limited-entry permits, however, you can still hunt turkeys in the spring,” the news release said. “After the limited-entry hunt is over, the general statewide turkey hunt happens in May. Permits for the general-season hunt are not limited, so you’ll have no problem getting one.”

Permits for Utah’s general statewide turkey hunt go on sale at 8 a.m. on Feb. 25. The general turkey season will be held from May 3-31, and the youth turkey hunt will run from April 30 to May 2.

More information about Utah’s upcoming spring turkey hunting season is available in the 2020-21 Utah Upland Game and Turkey Guidebook. The free guidebook is available on the DWR website or you can pick up a copy at a DWR office or from hunting and fishing license agents across Utah.