Utahns could wake up to snow Fri. a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — With a winter storm lurking, Utah officials Thursday afternoon were forecasting snow on both sides of the Wasatch Front statewide Friday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Department of Commerce are posting the same message on social media with the snowfall forecast beginning as early as 6 a.m. Friday through noon Saturday, with Friday afternoon most likely for the onset of a winter wonderland. “⚠️

Winter storm approaching!” the announcements read: “Northern and central Utah should expect snow starting Friday (12/1) afternoon into Monday (12/4) morning.

“Mountain routes will have the heaviest accumulation, but we do expect some snow to stick to valley roads, particularly Friday afternoon through Saturday morning and Saturday evening.

“Please be prepared for winter driving conditions if you’re traveling through the yellow/red areas on the map and please plan ahead.

“It is always a good idea to check udottraffic.utah.gov before you head out but even more important when we’re expecting ❄️.”