Utahns encouraged to check on conditions, closures before recreating this Pioneer Day weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utahns planning on recreating this Pioneer Day weekend are being warned to check on conditions and closures as a result of worsening drought conditions.

“Extreme drought conditions are negatively impacting reservoir levels, recreation and water quality,” said a news release from the Utah Division of Water Resources. As Pioneer Day and the long holiday weekend approach, those venturing outdoors, particularly to lakes and reservoirs, are encouraged to check current conditions before hitting the road, the news release said.

“The Pioneer Day weekend is traditionally one of Utah’s busiest outdoor recreation periods,” said Utah Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Brian Steed. “With low reservoir levels, it’s essential for families heading to our lakes and reservoirs to take extra precautions before visiting and while playing. Check for boat ramp closures and advisories, wear a life jacket and be aware of harmful algal bloom conditions.”

Utahns recreating this weekend should note: