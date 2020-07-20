Utahns warned to take precautions against West Nile virus

UTAH, July 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utahns are being warned to take precautions against the West Nile virus this summer.

“While COVID-19 has captured much of the state’s attention, public health officials across Utah are reminding all residents who plan to spend some or all of the upcoming holiday weekend outside to protect themselves from mosquito bites,” said a news release from the Utah Department of Health. “So far, no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported and only one positive mosquito pool has been reported.”

But according to Hannah Rettler, epidemiologist with the Utah Department of Health, it is likely we will begin to see increased mosquito activity soon.

“Just because no human cases have been reported doesn’t mean mosquitoes aren’t active,” Rettler said. “Taking simple precautions to avoid mosquito bites is the best way to reduce your risk for infection.”

UDOH offers the following tips: