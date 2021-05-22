Utahns who get vaccinated at Maverik Center Sunday receive free Grizzlies ticket

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utahns who get vaccinated at the Maverik Center Sunday will receive a free ticket to a Grizzlies ice hockey game.

“Free hockey? Yes please! Come to the Maverik Center to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this Sunday, May 23 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Salt Lake County will give you a free ticket to the Utah Grizzlies game Sunday, or any remaining Grizzlies home game,” said a tweet from the Maverik Center.

The Utah Grizzlies play the Allen Americans at 1:10 p.m. Sunday at the Maverik Center.

For the Utah Grizzlies schedule click here.

If you would prefer to make an appointment to receive an appointment, call 385-468-SHOT (7468) or visit SaltLakeCountyHealth.org.