Utah’s 2020 Pac-12 Conference football schedule announced

SAN FRANCISCO, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s 2020 Pac-12 Conference football schedule was announced Thursday as part of the conference’s league-wide unveiling of its 2020 slate.

“The two-time defending South Division champion Utes will play six home games at Rice-Eccles Stadium including four against Pac-12 opponents,” said a news release from University of Utah Athletics. “Utah has sold out 64 consecutive home games dating back to the start of the 2010 season. Times and television assignments for all games will be announced at a later date.”

Utah’s nine Pac-12 conference games follow the three previously announced non-conference games to form the 12-game regular season schedule announced Thursday. The Utes will open the season at home for the 11th time in the past 12 seasons with BYU visiting Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 3, followed by a Sept. 12 home date with Montana State before a Sept. 19 trip to play Wyoming in Laramie.

The Pac-12 opener comes on the road Sept. 26 at California, followed by a Friday night home game vs. USC on Oct. 2, the news release said. A road contest at Washington State Oct. 10 is followed by a home game vs. Washington Oct. 17 before the lone open date on the 2020 schedule.

Following the bye, Utah resumes play on Thursday, Oct. 29 at UCLA, followed by back-to-back home dates with Arizona on Nov. 7 and Oregon State on Nov. 14. The Utes close Pac-12 regular season play on the road, traveling first to Arizona State on Nov. 21 and then to Colorado on Nov. 28. The Pac-12 Football Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“The 2020 Utes return seven starters from 2019 on offense, including second-team All-Pac-12 tight end Brant Kuithe and honorable mention offensive linemen Nick Ford, Simi Moala and Orlando Umana,” the news release said. “The group is bolstered also by the return of junior wide receiver and all-conference return man Britain Covey who redshirted after playing the first four games of 2019. The defense returns its leading tackler, honorable mention All-Pac-12 linebacker Devin Lloyd, along with starting defensive end Mika Tafua and host of experienced defensive linemen who were part of the regular rotation in 2019.”

Season ticket payment plans are available now for the 2020 season. Deposits can be made through individual Development Officers by calling 801-587-9894. After a season ticket deposit is made the ticket holder is then able to place a seating request.