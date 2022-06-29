Utah’s congressional delegation sweeps GOP primary elections

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — It was a clean sweep for Utah’s congressional delegation in Tuesday’s primary elections, with Sen. Mike Lee and Reps. John Curtis, Burgess Owens, Blake Moore and Chris Stewart all prevailing in their GOP races.

It was the first primary election for Lee, who defeated fellow Republicans Becky Edwards and Ally Isom with 62% of the vote as of 10:30 p.m., according to results from Utah’s elections website.

Lee, who was first elected in 2010, is seeking a third term in the U.S. Senate. He now faces an Election Day challenge from Evan McMullin, an independent candidate who won nearly 22% of Utah’s popular vote in his 2016 run for president against Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Edwards, who served in the Utah House of Representatives from 2009 to 2018, received 29.8% of the vote, while Isom, a former communications director for Gov. Gary Herbert, had 8.2% in her first bid for elected office.

Curtis faced a familiar challenger in his road to re-election, defeating former state lawmaker Chris Herrod in a District 2 GOP primary for the third time. The incumbent had received 72.4% of the vote to Herrod’s 27.6%.

Curtis first defeated Herrod in a November 2017 special election to replace Jason Chaffetz. The two met again in the 2018 GOP primary, with Curtis being re-elected by a wide margin.

Owens is seeking a second term representing Utah’s 4th District. He held a 61.6% to 38.4% lead over political newcomer Jake Hunsaker.

Moore received 59.3% of the vote in his bid for a second term in Utah’s 1st District. Political newcomer Andrew Badger had 26.3%, while former Morgan County Commissioner Tina Cannon had 14.5%.

Stewart, now in his fourth term representing District 2, held a 73% to 27% percent lead over Erin Rider, an attorney making her first run for office.