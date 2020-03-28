Utah’s COVID-19 numbers: 602 cases Saturday, up 122 since Friday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s daily COVID-19 case number is up 122 new documented cases in 24 hours. That’s a 26% increase in cases in about 24 hours.

Saturday’s numbers are 602 documented cases and 11,312 lab-confirmed tests. Patient deaths remain at two.

The largest case increases were in Salt Lake County (up 58) and Summit County (up 25).

Summit County has been placed under a stay-at-home order by its leadership. Utah Gov. Gary Herbert on Friday placed the state under a “stay safe, stay home” directive. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall then made the directive legally binding in that city. To read about that story, click here.

The numbers below are from the Utah Department of Health’s coronavirus case update website.