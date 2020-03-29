Utah’s COVID-19 numbers: 719 cases Sunday, up 117 since Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s daily COVID-19 case number is up 177 new documented cases in 24 hours; that is a 24% increase in cases in about 24 hours.

Sunday’s numbers are 719 documented cases and 13,993 lab-confirmed tests. Patient deaths remain at two.

The largest case increases were in Salt Lake County (up 45) and Summit County (up 24). The only area not reporting any cases thus far is Central Utah.

Summit County has been placed under a stay-at-home order by its leadership. Utah Gov. Gary Herbert on Friday placed the state under a “stay safe, stay home” directive. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall then made the directive legally binding in that city. To read about that story, click here.

The numbers below are from the Utah Department of Health’s coronavirus case update website.

Number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Utah