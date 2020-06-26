Utah’s daily cases of COVID-19 spike to record 675; UDoH reports 2 more deaths

UTAH, June 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases spiked to broke a daily record Friday with a new spike to 676 cases.

The previous record, set just seven days earlier, was 586 cases, so Friday’s number is a full 90 cases more than the previous high. It’s also a 3.5% increase from Thursday’s number.

Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases in Utah now stand at 20,050.

In addition, two new deaths are confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 166, The patients who died were:

A Weber County man between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County man older than 85, also a long-term care facility resident.

Dr. Angela Dunn, Utah state epidemiologist, shared the following thoughts in a prepared statement:

For the second time in a week, we are announcing our highest daily case count total. These cases affect ALL Utah residents. They have the potential to threaten our economy, and our ability to ensure people can receive the care they need in our hospitals.

Each one of these cases represents a household that will now be required to quarantine. This means parents will be unable to go to work and children will be unable to see their friends. Each one of these cases inches us closer to maxing out our hospital capacity. If this happens, some Utahns who need hospital care may not be able to get it. And each one of these cases poses a clear and significant danger to somebody who falls into a high-risk category.

We need large-scale behavior change on the part of all Utahns to reverse this trend. Everyone, whether it’s required in your county or not, needs to be wearing a mask in order to help protect those around you. Everyone should be practicing physical distancing, staying home if they’re sick, and washing their hands regularly.

More numbers

Utah has now performed 317,568 COVID-19 tests, and increase of 5,514 in the past 24 hours. The state’s rate of positive tests stands at 6.3% of total tested.

Those hospitalized with the virus now number a cumulative 1,321 patients. Those currently hospitalized number 174, an increase of 31 patients since Thursday.

Those patients considered recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, now number 11,097.

Below, see the numbers broken down by area of the state.