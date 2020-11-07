Utah’s daily COVID-19 update: 9 more deaths, 2,956 new cases in past 24 hours, record-breaking 410 patients in hospitals

UTAH, Nov. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported nine more COVID-19 deaths and 2,956 new cases in the past 24 hours, and a record-breaking 410 hospitalizations.
Also at a new high is the rolling seven-day average for positive cases, which has now hit 19.9 percent.
The Utahns who died were:
- Two Davis County men between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death
- A Juab County woman between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility
- A Salt Lake County woman between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at the time of death
- A Salt Lake County man between ages 45 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death
- A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death
- A Salt Lake County man, older than 85 and hospitalized at the time of death
- A Utah County woman between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility
- A Utah County man, older than 85 and a resident of a long-term care facility
Total known COVID-19 deaths in Utah now stand at 658.
The addition of 2,956 new lab-confirmed cases brings Utah’s cumulative total to 130,235.
Tests administered number 1,149,506 people tested. Of those, 12,680 were administered in the past 24 hours.
The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,213 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 19.9%, a new high, breaking the previous high of 19.7%, a record set Friday.
Currently, 410 people are hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 6,020.
The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.
|Jurisdiction
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Bear River
|6228
|263
|20
|Central Utah
|1640
|89
|13
|Davis County
|10321
|443
|48
|Salt Lake County
|55566
|2907
|329
|San Juan
|862
|105
|30
|Southeast Utah
|684
|26
|6
|Southwest Utah
|7361
|437
|60
|Summit County
|1661
|75
|1
|Tooele County
|1804
|75
|7
|TriCounty
|713
|42
|3
|Utah County
|33675
|1101
|95
|Wasatch County
|1349
|47
|9
|Weber-Morgan
|8371
|410
|37
|State Total
|130235
|6020
|658