Utah’s daily COVID-19 update: 9 more deaths, 2,956 new cases in past 24 hours, record-breaking 410 patients in hospitals

UTAH, Nov. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported nine more COVID-19 deaths and 2,956 new cases in the past 24 hours, and a record-breaking 410 hospitalizations.

Also at a new high is the rolling seven-day average for positive cases, which has now hit 19.9 percent.

The Utahns who died were:

Two Davis County men between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Juab County woman between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County woman between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 45 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85 and hospitalized at the time of death

A Utah County woman between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Utah County man, older than 85 and a resident of a long-term care facility

Total known COVID-19 deaths in Utah now stand at 658.

The addition of 2,956 new lab-confirmed cases brings Utah’s cumulative total to 130,235.

Tests administered number 1,149,506 people tested. Of those, 12,680 were administered in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,213 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 19.9%, a new high, breaking the previous high of 19.7%, a record set Friday.

Currently, 410 people are hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 6,020.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.