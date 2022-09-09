Utah’s elected leaders praise the life, legacy of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

UTAH, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah elected leaders shared their thoughts Thursday on Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who has died at age 96.

They praised her character, her dedication, and the strength she displayed in her 70 years of service as a monarch to millions.

Here’s what Utah leaders had to say:

Spencer Cox

Gov. Spencer Cox praised the Queen’s dedication and character.

For more than 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II served her people with strength, grace, and unwavering dedication,” Cox tweeted. “She will be missed. Our prayers go out to the Royal Family and to the people of the Commonwealth.”

• • •

Diedre Henderson

Lt. Gov. Diedre Henderson tweeted about the Queen’s “stature.”

She may have been small in stature, but Queen Elizabeth II was a giant on the world stage. She leaves a remarkable legacy of service, duty, and steady leadership. Gabe and I send our love and condolences to the people of Great Britain.

• • •

Mike Lee

Sen. Mike Lee praised the Queen’s life and legacy.

“Sharon and I extend our deepest condolences to the royal family and the British people upon the passing of her Her Majesty the Queen. As the longest-ruling monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II dedicated her life to serving the people.

“Her guidance spanned generations and provided comfort during tumultuous times. She was a shining example of steady leadership and impressed a sense of duty and determinism upon not only the people of the United Kingdom but the world. May her Majesty rest in peace.”

• • •

Mitt Romney

“I offer my condolences to our friends of the Commonwealth and the loved ones of Queen Elizabeth II, including the Royal Family,” Sen. Mitt Romney tweeted. “She leaves an exemplary legacy of devotion to her citizens, commitment to duty, and stability in times of turbulence. America will miss our good friend.”

• • •

Rep. Blake Moore

“My sincerest condolences to the Royal Family and the United Kingdom on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” tweeted Rep. Blake Moore, R-District 1.

• • •

Chris Stewart

Rep. Chris Stewart, District 2, tweeted that the Queen’s legacy would be lasting.

“God bless Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” he wrote.

“The passing of Queen Elizabeth II is not just a watershed moment for Britain, but one for the entire world. She served as a beacon of hope and stability through her 70-year reign, and her legacy will never be forgotten.

“My prayers are with the Queen’s family, and I join everyone around the world in mourning this revered leader.”

• • •

John Curtis

Rep. John Curtis, R-District 3, noted the changes the Queen had seen during her time in power.

“Saddened to hear of the passing of Queen Elizabeth,” Curtis tweeted. “During her time in power, so much of the world has changed and if anything, I will remember this moment two days after 9/11 when the Queen broke precedent and played the Star Spangled Banner to millions.”

• • •

Burgess Owens

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-District 4, praised the Queen’s service.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a steadfast public servant and friend of the United States,” he tweeted. “God bless her loved ones and our allies in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth.”