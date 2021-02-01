Utah’s F-35 Lighting II Demonstration Team releases never-before-seen footage

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

UTAH, Feb. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s F-35 Lighting II Demonstration Team has released previously unseen footage ahead of the 2021 air show season.

“While we wait for air show season 2021 to start, we thought we’d release some never-before-seen footage of our demonstration from last year’s 2020 Ocean City Air Show performance,” said a Facebook post from the team. “Here’s hoping all of our future shows have this much vape.”

The F-35A Lightning ll Demonstration Team qualified as an Air Combat Command single-ship demonstration team in February 2020, at the Heritage Flight Training Conference held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, the Facebook page says. The F-35A Lightning ll is the U.S. Air Force’s newest fifth-generation fighter.

For the demonstration team’s air show dates, see the list below.