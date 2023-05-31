Utah’s Free Fishing Day set for June 10

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah has set its annual Free Fishing Day for Saturday, June 10.

It’s a day when anyone can fish at any public waterbody in Utah without a license, says an announcement from the Utah Division of Wildlife Services. The Utah DWR promotes the event as a good family activity day, and a chance for anyone to give fishing a try before investing in a license.

“Because you don’t need a license to fish that day, it’s the perfect time to take someone with you and introduce them to this fun sport,” said Randy Oplinger, Utah DWR sportfish coordinator.

“Early June is one of the best times to fish in Utah. All of the fish in the state, both warm water and cold water species, are active and willing to bite this time of the year.”

If you are taking someone fishing for their first time, you can commemorate their first catch with a fun DWR certificate. You can print out the certificate at home and fill in the details to document the occasion.

Anglers should note that while Free Fishing Day waives the requirement for having a fishing license, entrance fees to state parks and other areas will still apply.

Where to go fishing

Local community ponds are a great option for a quick, close-to-home fishing spot. These ponds are a particularly good place to take kids and other less experienced anglers. There are 57 community ponds located around Utah, and more information about each one can be found on the DWR website. Many of the community ponds will be stocked with rainbow trout a few days before Free Fishing Day. To help maintain good fishing through the hot summer months, the DWR will also stock channel catfish into several community ponds around the state.

In addition to the community ponds, Utah has hundreds of lakes and reservoirs and thousands of miles of streams that offer great fishing. If you prefer a fishing experience that is more remote — or at a larger waterbody — you can visit the Fish Utah map on the DWR website to find a fishing spot with the qualities you’re seeking.

Learn the rules

You don’t need a license to fish on June 10, but the other fishing rules in Utah will still be in effect. Make sure you know the catch limits and other rules for the waterbody you are fishing. The rules are available in the 2023 Utah Fishing Guidebook. And wherever you go fishing on Free Fishing Day, remember to recreate responsibly by packing out what you pack in and keeping the area free of trash.

Consider a license

Although you don’t need a fishing license on Free Fishing Day, a fishing license is required to fish any other day of the year. Fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase and can be purchased online, at any DWR office or from a DWR license agent.