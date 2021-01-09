Utah’s freshman Congressman Blake Moore on moment he realized mob was at chamber’s door

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Some first days on the job stand out more than others.

Ask Blake Moore, Utah’s freshman congressman from the First District.

Last week, he not only embarked on a first term as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, he also witnessed history in the making, as GOP members of the House and Senate tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Little did Moore and his new congressional colleagues know, there was more history to be made than anyone dared imagine.

Friday afternoon in a Gephardt Daily Newsmaker Interview, Moore spoke of the moment he and his staff realized things outside the U.S. Capitol had taken a sinister turn. Security had suddenly been breached and a mob was at the door.

To hear Moore’s dramatic firsthand account of the assault on Congress, including his thoughts on the president’s role, click on the player below.