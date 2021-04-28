Utah’s Hogle Zoo closed Wednesday to thank employees for ‘difficult year’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo is closed to the public Wednesday to thank employees for a “difficult year.”

“The zoo is treating its employees and volunteers to a hearty thank you for enduring a difficult year, staying healthy and for staying committed to the care and well-being of the animals,” according to a zoo news release.

Doug Lund, zoo president and CEO, said: “We learned a lot this past year. We endured difficult challenges in both our personal and professional lives. Now we want to take a day to stop, reflect on and celebrate our successes together.

“We want to use this day for staff to reconnect with each other to celebrate, relax and recharge. We have an amazing team that stayed committed to our number goal — the health and well-being of our animals.”

The zoo will reopen to the public Thursday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.